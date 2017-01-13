Between the Streams: Patriot’s Day, Chicken Man’s return, best movies of 2017

DT’s weekly entertainment show, Between the Streams, is your guide to all of the hottest, most important, and (of course) dumbest new developments in streaming and entertainment, providing a handy recap of the week that was, and a preview for what’s ahead. Follow us here every Friday, or add us via RSS, iTunes, or Stitcher at the links below to take BtS on the road!

Well, folks, we’ve been off for a while — what can we say, the holidays are a magical time of year for us. But we’re back this week and ready for action, with a slew of new movies to talk about, including our most-anticipated movies for 2017, as well as some intriguing turns for the television world, and much more!

First on the list is your Weekend Box Office Preview, and this weekend is looking pretty impressive for an off week in the throes of wintry January. The movie that’s likely to take the crown this week as far as box office bucks is Patriot’s Day, Mark Wahlberg’s love letter to Boston about the harrowing hunt for the Boston Marathon bombers. The movie is getting stellar reviews, and with a killer cast — including John Goodman, Kevin Bacon, and J.K. Simmons — and a stirring plot, it should be a winner.

More: Between the Streams: Rogue One vs Force Awakens, Fast and Furious, Gotham Sirens

We’ll also be discussing the latest from Martin Scorsese, Silence. Now, you might not think a story about two Christian missionaries looking for their buddy is going to be a spellbinder, but there are a lot of reasons this movie could be fantastic. Those reasons include a great trio of leads in Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, and Liam Neeson, as well as the fact that this is a passion project that Scorsese has been putting together for 28 some-odd years. The film is based on a 1966 novel by Shusaku Endo, and we’ll discuss it in more detail on the show.

In other movie news, it looks like Peter Dinklage may be making his way to the latest Avengers movie, Avengers: Infinity War. We’ll talk about his possible role, and other news on the film.

In the world of TV this week, Better Call Saul teased the return of one Gus Fring, aka the Chicken Man. The drug kingpin showed up in a fake promo for Los Pollos Hermanos, subtly confirming the fact that he will indeed be coming on board for Better Call Saul season 3. Also in TV land, Apple is apparently moving ahead on its plans to create its own TV content, and it looks like the company will be bundling the service with Apple Music for its users. We expect the first series to be Dr. Dre’s Vital Signs, which will be a gritty, semi-autobiographical scripted show about the music business, and will reportedly feature multiple orgy scenes. So that’s a thing.

Finally this week, we’ll be discussing all the movies we’re most excited about for 2017, from Wonder Woman to Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

We’ll have all that and more on today’s show, so catch us live at 2p.m. PT, or take our podcast along at the links above!