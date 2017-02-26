Bill Paxton, actor in ‘Aliens,’ ‘Titanic,’ ‘Apollo 13,’ and ‘Big Love’ dies at 61

Actor Bill Paxton, well-known for memorable roles in films such as Aliens, Twister, Titanic, Apollo 13, and The Terminator, died Saturday at the age of 61 due to complications during surgery.

More recently a star on television, Paxton commanded the lead role in HBO’s Big Love for five seasons, played John Garrett on the first season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and currently stars in the CBS’s reboot of Training Day.

In a released statement, his family said: “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department, and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Originally born in Fort Worth, Texas, Paxton moved to Los Angeles at just 18 years old to pursue an acting career. After a decade of small roles on television and film, Paxton was cast in 1980s films such as Weird Science, The Terminator and Aliens. During the 1990’s, Paxton was featured in several box office blockbusters such as Tombstone, True Lies, Apollo 13, Twister and Titanic. Paxton had also completed work on the upcoming film The Circle, which also stars Emma Watson and Tom Hanks.

Paxton is survived by his wife, Louise Newbury, and two children. One of his children, 22-year-old James Paxton, was expected to join his father as a guest star on the eighth episode of Training Day. Multiple celebrities have expressed their sadness on social media over the sudden loss of Paxton.

Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man… Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) February 26, 2017

Very sad to hear about Bill Paxton. His talent, enthusiasm and energy were unique. Our thoughts are with his family pic.twitter.com/W4IVuILHxv — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton was notoriously one of the nicest people in the industry. He also gave us some of the all-time most iconic movie moments. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) February 26, 2017

You were a great friend to me, Bill. AND one of the finest actors to share a set with. Sending so much love to Bill Paxton’s family. — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) February 26, 2017

Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my ❤& support 2 u. #truelies pic.twitter.com/d4zleWdOrR — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 26, 2017

I am stunned & saddened at the passing of Bill Paxton. I just worked with him recently. A warm and beautiful soul and a talented actor. RIP — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) February 26, 2017