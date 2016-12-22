Like the original, 'Blade Runner 2049' will have 'R' rating, director says

In an era where studios relentlessly plunder the tombs of movies past, looking for the next successful remake or reboot, few revivals have caused as much trepidation and/or excitement as the upcoming Blade Runner sequel. The 1982 film, which followed ex-cop Rick Deckard as he hunted runaway replicants (machines that look and act human), is considered by many to be the pinnacle of sci-fi/neo-noir filmmaking. Though some might consider it sacrilege to make a sequel to such a singular film, some big names behind the project — including the star and director of the original film, Harrison Ford and Ridley Scott (who will serve as producer and story developer) — have made this one of the most anticipated sequels in the genre.

An official title for the film, Blade Runner 2049, was announced by Warner Bros. and Alcon Entertainment in a press release on October 6, 2016. The film is set 30 years after the original, and here’s what we know so far about it.

Not losing its edge

While there’s a lot that remains a mystery about Blade Runner 2049, one thing that’s certain is that the producers and creative team aren’t looking to soften the 1982 film’s R-rated tone.

Director Denis Villeneuve confirmed the R rating for Blade Runner 2049 in December 2016, adding that he’s under no small amount of pressure to prove that the film can generate mainstream blockbuster money despite its restricted rating.

“My producers are finding it fun to remind me that it will be one of the most expensive R-rated independent feature films ever made,” said Villeneuve in an interview with Screen Daily.

Restricted-audience fare is nothing new for Villeneuve, whose critically acclaimed films Sicario, Enemy, and Prisoners all went to theaters with an “R” rating.

The first look and the first details

Warner Bros. Pictures and Alcon Entertainment released the first teaser trailer for Blade Runner 2049 on December 19, offering the first look at the film and stars Ryan Gosling and Ford, as well as some of the iconic environments that hark back to Scott’s original, 1982 film.

The trailer was accompanied by a brief synopsis of the film, which reads as follows:

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.