Box office hits and misses: ‘Split’ wins again as ‘Resident Evil’ brings franchise near $1 billion

Why it matters to you M. Night Shyamalan's new thriller has him back on top once again with another big weekend at the box office.

M. Night Shyamalan is officially back in the good graces of audiences with another bona fide box-office win.

The Sixth Sense and Signs director enjoyed another week at the top the box-office rankings with Split, the thriller that casts James McAvoy as a kidnapper with multiple personalities and more than a few secrets. Not only did the film extend its run as the top movie in theaters and continue to earn positive reviews, but it also crossed the $100 million mark after just two weeks — no small achievement for a film that cost only $9 million to make.

As for the weekend’s second-place film, an animal-abuse scandal didn’t seem to deter audiences from herding into theaters for A Dog’s Purpose. The drama — which was expected to take a hit due to a leaked video showing one of the film’s animal actors being forced into turbulent water — earned what most box-office pundits originally expected for it before the leaked video surfaced.

# Title Weekend U.S. Total Worldwide Total 1. Split $26.2M $77.9M $101.6M 2. A Dog’s Purpose $18.3M $18.3M $23.3M 3. Hidden Figures $14M $104M $104.8M 4. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter $13.8M $13.8M $78.3M 5. La La Land $12M $106.5M $223.5M 6. xXx: Return of Xander Cage $8.2M $33.4M $89M 7. Sing $6.2M $257.4M $463.7M 8. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $5.1M $520M $1,030M 9. Monster Trucks $4.1M $28.1M $47.5M 10. Gold $3.4M $3.4M $3.4M

The conclusion of the Resident Evil franchise didn’t quite live up to the standards set by the previous installments of the franchise, earning just $13.8 million in its opening weekend — the lowest premiere for any of the six films in the action-horror series. However, the movie’s worldwide gross of $78.3 million continued the franchise trend of each installment earning far more internationally than it does in U.S. theaters. It also pushed the six-film series close to the $1 billion mark collectively, further cementing its position as the most successful movie franchise based on a video game.

The only other new release to make it into the weekend’s top ten films was Matthew McConaughey’s Gold, which underperformed significantly with a $3.4 million premiere.

This upcoming week features a few noteworthy new releases, including the horror sequel Rings and the sci-fi drama The Space Between Us. Horror films have been enjoying a relatively successful run in theaters lately, so it will be interesting to see whether Rings can knock Split out of the top spot.