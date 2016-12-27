Carrie Fisher, beloved as the iconic Princess Leia, has died

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 60, according to a statement from her family.

Fisher had been hospitalized following a “cardiac episode” that occurred during a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday. She was previously listed in stable condition, with her brother reporting that she was “out of emergency” to the Associated Press on Friday evening. Her only child, Billie Lourd, confirmed Fisher’s death in a statement.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” read the statement, which was obtained by People Magazine.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” added Lourd. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

The actress, who rose to international fame for her portrayal of Princess Leia Organa in the iconic Star Wars franchise, reportedly stopped breathing during United Airlines Flight 935 on December 23, with an EMT on the flight administering CPR until paramedics arrived. An anonymous source told the Los Angeles Times that Fisher was “in a lot of distress on the flight.”

Fisher was taken to UCLA Medical Center, where she was placed on a ventilator.

The daughter of two stars of the 1950s — actress Debbie Reynolds and songwriter Eddie Fisher — Fisher drew on her unique childhood in her portrayal of Princess Leia. Her mother went through a number of highly publicized divorces, and her father struggled with substance abuse issues. Fisher herself struggled with bipolar disorder and drug abuse, problems about which she was extremely open in her later years.

Apart from her work in the Star Wars canon, including the latest episodic installment, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, she appeared in numerous hits, including When Harry Met Sally, The ‘Burbs, and The Blues Brothers. Fisher was in the middle of a book tour for The Princess Diarist, a memoir she penned that was released in November. She also wrote four novels and two other memoirs.

Famed Star Wars actor Mark Hamill was among the many stars hoping for the best following Fisher’s hospitalization this weekend:

as if 2016 couldn’t get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016

News of Fisher’s death has already sparked a flood of support from fans and former cast mates.

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016