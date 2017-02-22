J.J. Abrams/Stephen King crossover ‘Castle Rock’ gets 10-episode Hulu order

Why it matters to you The worlds of some of Stephen King's most famous stories are going to be blended together in a new Hulu series produced by J.J. Abrams' studio.

The stories of horror novelist Stephen King have been adapted for the screen in various forms over the years, but an upcoming Hulu series intends to weave them all together with some help from J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot Productions.

Hulu, which previously worked with Bad Robot Productions on an adaptation of King’s novel 11.22.63, has ordered an initial, 10-episode first season of Castle Rock, an upcoming series that will blend the worlds of many of King’s most famous stories together in some form. A teaser trailer for the series was released over the weekend that cites many of King’s popular works that have all referenced the fictional Maine town of Castle Rock in one way or another.

Little is known about how the series will bring together the worlds of the stories set in or around Castle Rock, which include Cujo, It, The Body (the inspiration for the film Stand By Me), and Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption (the inspiration for The Shawshank Redemption), as well as many other tales. the teaser trailer has been viewed more than 1 million times since it was released earlier this week.

Although details are scarce about what will happen in the series, there is some information out there about who will be behind the camera.

The series is being developed by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason, who previously collaborated on the critically praised series Manhattan, which Shaw created and the pair wrote and produced together. The duo will serve as executive producers along with Abrams, who ranks among the most celebrated producers, directors, and all-around filmmakers in Hollywood these days.

Also serving on the creative team in some capacity is writer Marc Bernardin, who posted a photo announcing his involvement on the series this week after the teaser trailer’s debut. Bernardin was part of the writing team on the criminally short-lived series Alphas, and has penned several comic book series over the years along with serving as an entertainment news editor and writer at various points.

Production on Castle Rock is expected to begin later this year, but there’s no official premiere date for the series at this point.