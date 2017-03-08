Watch those cartoon classics all over again with new Looney Tunes streaming service

Why it matters to you An endless stream of these entertaining classics could be a great way of getting the whole family around the TV or tablet.

If you’re fan of classic cartoons, or your kids are yet to discover the hilarious delights of the shows that had you chuckling when you were a tot, then you might want to hear about a new streaming service that’s about to land online.

Launching in the coming weeks, Time Warner’s new stand-alone video-on-demand service will offer much of the fabulous cartoon work created by Hanna-Barbera, Looney Tunes, and MGM that stretches back decades.

Think Scooby-Doo, Tom & Jerry, Bugs Bunny, The Jetsons, and The Flintstones — they’ll all be there, plus plenty of other family favorites. The service will also provide audiences with instant and exclusive access to brand new content added every week, including fantasy-comedy spin-off Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz, and a “full-engine overhaul” of the superb Wacky Races.

Time Warner is calling the new service Boomerang after the cable channel of the same name that launched back in 2000.

The new online platform will offer an array of features, including family profiles, personalized recommendations, download-to-go, Spanish audio, and various interactive gizmos to help users share their top shows and discover new content.

Warner Brothers’ Craig Hunegs said Boomerang will bring “the best new and classic characters to kids, families, and animation fans so they can now watch their favorites anywhere, anytime on any screen.”

Boomerang will be ad-free and launch for iOS, Android, and web; it’s also being prepped for Apple TV, Amazon, and Roku. It’ll cost $5 a month or $40 a year, though a free trial is available so you can take it for a spin before deciding whether to fork out for a subscription.

No specific date has been given for Boomerang’s launch, but you can keep up with developments by hitting its website here.