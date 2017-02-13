‘Adventure Time’ studio to turn ‘Costume Quest’ game series into cartoon for Amazon

Why it matters to you Costume Quest is a fun role-playing game, and Frederator makes some darn fine cartoons. Fans of both will want to watch out for the upcoming Costume Quest series.

Amazon is making a cartoon series based on the Double Fine game series Costume Quest, the company announced Monday. The series, simply called Costume Quest, is being produced by Frederator Studios, maker of many hit cartoons like Adventure Time and The Fairly Oddparents, and will be out in 2018.

“Well, the bag’s out of the cat — we’ll be producing a Costume Quest series for Amazon,” wrote Frederator’s Fred Seibert, Kevin Kolde, and Eric Homan on the company’s Tumblr. “It’s Frederator Studios’ first project with Amazon, and we’re truly happy about it (and doubly happy it’s with such a wonderful property).” Frederator has created hit shows for both Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network.

More: Snake oil, or black magic? Windows’ new game mode is a bit of both

Seibert, Kolde and Homan are executive producing, with Will McRobb, one of the creators of cult favorite ’90s Nickelodeon show The Adventures of Pete & Pete, handling the showrunning duties.

The show was spawned from an 11-minute animated short Frederator and Double Fine announced in early 2015, according to Polygon. Production on the full series appears to be well underway. “It’s been a journey, but the writers’ room is staffed, and we’re counting down the days till the Costume Quest premiere in 2018,” Frederator wrote on Tumblr.

The original Costume Quest game, made by Psychonauts and Broken Age developer Double Fine Productions, follows a group of children who have to dress up, go trick-or-treating, and fight monsters to rescue the main character’s twin sibling. The costumes grant them various powers and cause them to transform during battle, which presumably should provide plenty of fun material for the cartoon. The game was released in 2010, and a sequel was released in 2014.

The Costume Quest cartoon series will be aimed at kids, Amazon’s announcement said. It will join about a dozen other kids’ shows on Amazon’s streaming platforms, including the children’s book adaptation Pete the Cat, which it also announced Monday.