Daisy Ridley to play an unconventional spy in ‘A Woman of No Importance’

After starring in the biggest film of 2015, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, Daisy Ridley hasn't had any trouble finding work.

After starring in the biggest film of 2015, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, Daisy Ridley hasn’t had any trouble finding work. The British actress has yet another promising project in the pipeline. She is set to star as a very atypical spy in Paramount Pictures’ biopic A Woman of No Importance, Variety reports.

Based on the biography of the same name by Sonia Purnell, the film centers on Virginia Hall, a disabled American heiress who served as a British spy during WWII and later worked for U.S. intelligence agencies. As a woman — and one who’d lost part of her leg in a hunting accident at that — Hall was a long shot to enter her chosen profession. Nonetheless, she managed to overcome a number of obstacles, including rejection, and get the British Special Operations Executive to take her on, leading to a fascinating career.

We’ve seen Ridley in conflict situations before as Rey in The Force Awakens. In A Woman of No Importance, she’ll get to take on more subtle, delicate missions. The project sounds like an intriguing one and will add variety to her resume.

Not surprisingly, Ridley has been busy after her breakout Star Wars role. Her growing list of upcoming films includes The Lost Wife, Kolma, Ophelia, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, and more. She is currently shooting Murder on the Orient Express.

With A Woman of No Importance, Ridley will be reunited with J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, the production company that is also producing the fantasy thriller Kolma. At this point, we don’t know whom she’ll be sharing the screen with, but we look forward to new developments.

A release date for A Woman of No Importance has not yet been announced.