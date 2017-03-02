Dave Chappelle’s first two Netflix specials will premiere later this month

Why it matters to you Comedian Dave Chappelle has made himself scarce in recent years. Thanks to a deal with Netflix, he's back in a big way.

It hasn’t taken Netflix long to bring us the first two of its three promised Dave Chappelle comedy specials. The deal was announced in November, and thanks to a new teaser, we now know that the initial two will be released March 21.

Given that the two performances are previously recorded shows from his personal comedy vault, it isn’t surprising that Netflix was able to manage a fairly quick turnaround. One was filmed in April 2015 at Austin City Limits Live in Texas, while the other is a March 2016 show at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium. This will, however, be the first time they are presented as specials.

The teaser previews some of the topics the stand-up comedian covers, and it sounds like he’ll touch on a range of issues. He mentions everything from Martin Luther King Jr. to O.J. Simpson, not to mention Bigfoot riding a unicorn. We’re curious to see how those subjects come together.

Beyond these two specials, Chappelle has an original production for Netflix planned. He has teamed up with director Stan Lathan, whom he previously worked with on an HBO special. So far, the premiere date hasn’t been revealed.

Chappelle has long been a big name in comedy. He has starred in hit films like Robin Hood: Men in Tights, The Nutty Professor, and You’ve Got Mail, among others, as well as headlined — and later infamously walked away from — Chappelle’s Show. In the years following, he chose less high-profile work, but he has started to take on bigger gigs, including these highly anticipated Netflix specials.

Needless to say, fans will be excited to see what the comedian has in store for them. Look for the first two specials on Netflix on March 21 and the third at a later date.