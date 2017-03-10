‘Atlanta’ actress Zazie Beetz cast as the mutant Domino in ‘Deadpool’ sequel

Why it matters to you The first major casting news for the Deadpool sequel has arrived, courtesy of star Ryan Reynolds.

Ryan Reynolds’ mouthy mutant mercenary Deadpool won’t be flying solo when he returns to the big screen in 2018.

The star of Deadpool announced the first major casting news for the upcoming sequel this week, revealing that Atlanta actress Zazie Beetz will play the mutant Domino in the still-untitled film.

Reynolds made the casting official in an announcement on Twitter, using an image that spelled out the actress’ name in dominos.

First introduced in a 1992 issue of Marvel Comics’ X-Force series, the character Domino was created by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza — the same team responsible for creating Deadpool. A skilled mercenary with exceptional shooting skills and martial arts abilities, Domino also has the mutant ability to alter probabilities around her.

Domino has often allied herself with the mutant Cable, who’s also expected to appear in the Deadpool sequel, but has yet to be officially cast announced. The addition of Domino and Cable also seems to confirm reports that a team-based X-Force movie is indeed in the works, as both characters — along with Deadpool — have played key roles on that particular mutant team over the years.

Beetz is a relative newcomer in Hollywood, having just a few featured roles up to her credit at this point. She’s best known for playing Vanessa on the Golden Globe Award-nominated FX series Atlanta, as well as a role in the Netflix anthology series Easy.

Set to be directed by John Wick co-director David Leitch, the Deadpool sequel will bring back screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Reynolds and Beetz are the only confirmed cast members at this point.

The still-untitled sequel is expected to arrive in theaters in March 2018.