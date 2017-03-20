Few could have predicted the success of Deadpool, the “R”-rated 2016 movie based on Marvel Comics’ irreverent, mouthy mercenary. After spending five years in limbo, Deadpool managed to turn some early positive buzz into the biggest opening weekend of all time for an R”-rated film, eventually becoming the highest-grossing film in the studio’s X-Men franchise and the second highest-grossing “R”-rated movie ever. While the film’s initial success was a surprise, the studio’s subsequent announcement of a sequel was all but a given.

Set to be directed by John Wick co-director David Leitch, the still-untitled Deadpool sequel will bring back Reynolds as iconic antihero Wade Wilson. He’ll suit up alongside returning characters Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), and taxi driver Dopinder (Karan Soni). The film will also introduce mutants Cable and Domino to Deadpool’s live-action movie universe. Deadpool screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will also return for the sequel, which is expected to hit theaters some time in 2018.

Here’s everything we know about the Deadpool sequel so far.

The art of the tease

In March 2017, 20th Century Fox revved up anticipation for the Deadpool sequel with a short film that was shown before screenings of Logan, Hugh Jackman’s (assumed to be) final solo film as the Marvel Comics mutant Wolverine.

Titled Deadpool: No Good Deed, the short film was directed by David Leitch and written by Rhett Reese, and features Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson (a.k.a. Deadpool). The plot sees Wade attempting to break up an robbery in a dingy alleyway, only to spend so much time trying to put on his costume in a phone booth (obviously throwing shade at D.C.’s Superman) that the victim is killed in the meantime. The film concludes with Deadpool resting on the victim’s body and eating some ice cream from his grocery bag.

Legendary Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee makes a cameo in the short, which also features some graffiti teasing the feature film’s impending debut of the mutant Cable (a.k.a. Nathan Summers).

A change in direction

Plans for a Deadpool sequel were announced shortly after the film hit theaters, with original director Tim Miller initially expected to return for the follow-up film. Those plans changed in the months following the film’s debut, however, and Miller announced his departure from the sequel in October 2016.

Although nothing is certain regarding Miller’s reasons for exiting the Deadpool sequel, rumors indicated that he and star Ryan Reynolds — who also serves as a producer on the film — clashed over the proposed tone and casting for the second film.

It didn’t take long for the studio to fill the director’s chair. John Wick co-director David Leitch, a former stunt man and renowned fight choreographer, was confirmed as the film’s new director just six days after Miller’s exit.

Introducing … Cable

A post-credits scene in Deadpool confirmed the first of several new mutants expected to make their debut in the sequel, with Reynolds appearing as Wade Wilson (in a riff on the post-credits scene from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off) to confirm that the character Cable will appear in the next film.

In Marvel Comics lore, Cable is a powerful mutant soldier with a complicated history (involving time travel and conflicting timelines) and a stoic demeanor that often runs counter to Deadpool’s erratic nature. The pair have been enemies, allies, and costars of a popular, shared comic-book series at various points, and screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick indicated that Cable’s origin will need to be simplified for the movie.

Subsequent reports and interviews with Reynolds and the rest of the film’s creative team reiterated that Cable will indeed play a role in the sequel. Bloodline and Zero Dark Thirty actor Kyle Chandler emerged as one of the early frontrunners for the role in August 2016, but that report seemed to lose momentum after Deadpool director Tim Miller departed the sequel a few months later.

An actor has not been cast in the role yet.

The Domino effect

Back in October 2016, unconfirmed reports began circulating that the studio was looking to cast an actress to play the mutant Domino for the sequel.

Making her first, official appearance in a 1992 issue of Marvel’s X-Force series, Domino was created by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza (the same team responsible for creating Deadpool) and is capable of altering probabilities in her favor. She often makes use of her mutant ability as a mercenary, and has been a partner, teammate, and lover of fellow mutant Cable, along with operating both in league with and against Deadpool at various points in her comic-book history.

Ryan Reynolds brought the speculation to an end in March 2017, however, when he used a zany tweet to announce that Atlanta actress Zazie Beetz would play Domino in the movie.

Lights, camera …

In February 2017, studio 20th Century Fox and producer Simon Kinberg confirmed plans to release the Deadpool sequel in 2018. The announcement left fans wondering when cameras would officially begin rolling on the project, but they didn’t have to wait long for an answer.

Later that same month, the Directors Guild of Canada confirmed that filming will begin on the Deadpool sequel around June 19 and continue through September 18.