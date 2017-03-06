Here is the ‘Deadpool 2’ teaser that was shown before ‘Logan’ last weekend

Why it matters to you Ryan Reynolds and Fox look to be committed to the same style of humor that made the original Deadpool film a success.

Anyone who caught a screening of Logan over the weekend — and judging by the film’s impressive box-office numbers, that is quite a few people — likely caught a surprise teaser for the Deadpool sequel that paired Ryan Reynolds with legendary Marvel Comics icon (and cameo expert) Stan Lee.

For anyone who missed it, however, Reynolds has made the teaser available online and it’s a nice reminder of everything that made last year’s ‘R’-rated film such a success.

More: ‘Deadpool’ might have best, snarkiest ‘For Your Consideration’ video ever

The short video features Reynolds as Deadpool and it shows him attempting to suit up in a phone booth after witnessing a robbery in progress. Getting dressed up in his costume proves to be more complicated than superhero stories would suggest, though, and Deadpool ends up taking a little too long to come to the rescue.

Fans of Deadpool’s comic-book adventures will certainly note the “Nathan Summers” graffiti on the phone booth — a nod to Deadpool’s frequent colleague (sometimes ally, sometimes enemy) Cable, who will be introduced in the sequel. There is also a humorous nod to another famous DC Comics superhero, as John Williams’ iconic Superman theme can be heard while Deadpool tries to suit up in the Man of Steel’s favorite location for a quick change.

Set to be directed by John Wick co-director David Leitch, the Deadpool sequel brings back screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick for its script. Other than Reynolds, no one else has been cast in the film at this point, although both Cable and Domino — a mutant mercenary with the power to affect probability — are expected to appear in the film. The sequel is also rumored to provide a jumping-off point for an eventual X-Force team movie.

The Deadpool sequel is scheduled to hit theaters March 2, 2018.