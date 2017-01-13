‘Deadpool’ might have best, snarkiest ‘For Your Consideration’ video ever

It’s that time of year when anyone who has a vote for one of the various movie or television awards becomes the target of promotional campaigns launched on behalf of the creators, casts, and crews of films and shows angling to take home a shiny, new trophy.

And apparently, Golden Globe Award nominee Deadpool is getting in on the “For Your Consideration” game, too — but in its very own, inimitable way.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds seemingly kicked off the film’s Academy Award campaign by posting a wonderfully silly video that plays on the typical “For Your Consideration” ad tropes with exactly the sort of humor and self awareness that made the “R”-rated superhero flick such a hit. The video, which Reynolds released on Twitter, features a running list of some of the film’s most important attributes, which apparently include “4 pairs of assless chaps,” “7 magical unicorns,” and “42 rejection letters from Fox.”

Basically, it’s a decidedly different sort of “For Your Consideration” video, in all the best ways.

Although the film didn’t take home any Golden Globe Awards, Deadpool was an unexpected nominee in two categories at the recent awards ceremony, with both the film itself and Reynolds’ performance receiving nominations in the musical or comedy division. It lost in both categories to this year’s awards darling La La Land, but the fact that it received nominations was a shock to many veteran award-season experts — and just the latest in a long list of ways the raunchy action-comedy based on the Marvel Comics character has taken Hollywood by surprise.

Along with its Golden Globe Award nominations, Deadpool has now received several other prestigious award nominations.

The film’ earned a Writer’s Guild of America nomination in the “Best Adapted Screenplay” category for screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, a Director’s Guild of America nomination for filmmaker Tim Miller in the “Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director” category, and a Producers Guild of America nomination for Deadpool producers Simon Kinberg, Ryan Reynolds, and Lauren Shuler Donner.

Reynolds has played a noticeably active role in creating one of the most clever promotional campaigns for a film in recent memory, and this “For Your Consideration” certainly continues that trend.

The second-highest-grossing “R”-rated movie of all time domestically, with the biggest opening weekend in box-office history for an “R”-rated movie, Deadpool was one of 2016’s surprise hits, and successfully brought one of comics’ most popular characters to the big screen after nearly a decade of uncertainty regarding the film. The Deadpool sequel is expected to go into production this year with, John Wick co-director David Leitch behind the camera and Reese and Wernick again tackling the script.