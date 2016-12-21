The 'Dune' reboot may land 'Blade Runner 2049' director Denis Villeneuve

With Arrival inspiring buzz and Blade Runner 2049 poised to follow suit, director Denis Villeneuve is, not surprisingly, in high demand. The Canadian director and writer is reportedly in talks to direct Legendary’s Dune reboot, according to Variety sources.

Nothing is confirmed at this point, but just the idea of it should be enough to spark the excitement of fans. Villeneuve has impressed with crime thrillers such as Prisoners and Sicario, and is now doing the same in the sci-fi genre. His latest, Arrival, which opened in November, is an Oscar contender. On top of that, it has already brought in more than triple its budget in ticket sales. (The film, which had a budget of $47 million, according to Box Office Mojo data, has grossed more than $142 million worldwide, at the time of this writing.)

Meanwhile, Blade Runner 2049 isn’t due out till next year, but the film looks extremely promising. The sequel stars Harrison Ford in his original role, joined by Ryan Gosling. Ridley Scott, the director of its predecessor, is back to executive produce, and he himself singled out Villeneuve to take the baton, as Variety reports.

If Villeneuve does, in fact, direct the Dune reboot, he’ll take on a story originally written by novelist Frank Herbert and then adapted by David Lynch for the 1984 film. Dune starred Kyle MacLachlan as Paul Atreides, a man whose family governs the planet Arrakis. The movie follows Paul as his family is betrayed and he fights to reclaim their control.

The original Dune wasn’t a box office success by any means — it brought in just $30.93 million on a budget of $40 million, according to Box Office Mojo — but it has become a cult classic in the years since. With his track record, Villeneuve seems like a smart bet for more immediate commercial success, not to mention a quality film.