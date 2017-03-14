New ‘Doctor Who’ trailer offers a sneak peek at Peter Capaldi’s final season

Why it matters to you The BBC is offering a sneak peek at the upcoming season of one of the longest-running sci-fi series in television history -- Doctor Who.

We’re fast approaching the debut of Peter Capaldi’s final season as The Doctor in the record-setting BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who, and now a new trailer has found its way online that offers a peek at what’s to come for the famous Time Lord and his companions.

Along with featuring more footage of actress Pearl Mackie as new companion Bill Potts, the trailer also showcases some of the alien allies and enemies — both new and familiar — that The Doctor will face before Capaldi passes the mantle on to the next star of the BBC series.

The upcoming season is the tenth since the series was relaunched in 2005, but it will actually be the 36th season overall — the show premiered back in 1963. The series follows the adventures of one of the last remaining Time Lords — a member of a scientifically advanced alien race — as he travels through time and space to protect the universe from all manner of threats.

Capaldi is the 12th actor to star in the series since its inception, and he confirmed in January that this upcoming season would be his last in the role. He joined the series in 2013 and appeared in two full seasons — and a series of specials — prior to the upcoming season.

Joining Capaldi and Mackie in the upcoming season will be returning cast member Matt Lucas as Nardole, the character he portrayed in the 2015 Christmas episode, “The Husbands of River Song,” and last year’s Christmas episode, “The Return of Doctor Mysterio.”

The upcoming season will also be the final one for the series’ head writer and executive producer Steven Moffat, who has served in that role for the last five seasons. He’ll be replaced by Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall after the conclusion of the 2017 season.

The upcoming season of Doctor Who is scheduled to premiere at 9 p.m. ET on April 15on BBC America. The episode will be followed by the premiere of Class, a Doctor Who spinoff series.