Jimmy Kimmel reveals habit of Emma Watson that used to ruin Harry Potter takes

Emma Watson has come a long way since her Harry Potter days. If you can barely remember her as the 9-year-old just beginning her acting career in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Jimmy Kimmel was kind enough to offer a reminder. When the actress recently appeared on his show, he screened an outtake from the film that shows an old, bad habit of hers.

Forced to watch the scene along with the audience, Watson looks genuinely embarrassed to see her younger self mouthing her co-stars’ lines along with them. Although she laughs with Kimmel, she calls it “traumatic” to watch. Apparently, this wasn’t a one-time thing — it was an ongoing problem for her during the filming of the movie.

“I created issues because of this,” Watson says to Kimmel. “I would ruin takes.”

Apparently, director Chris Columbus would often call her out on it, and even though she tried not to do it, she couldn’t help herself.

“I was such a loser … I really loved those books, I really wanted to do my job well, and I kind of overdid it,” she says.

It sounds like something her character, Hermoine, would have done. Luckily, Watson seems to have kicked the habit. The actress has starred in a number of high-profile films since the magical franchise kick-started her career.

Next upfor Watson is Disney’s upcoming live-action version of Beauty and the Beast, which she promoted during her Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance. She stars as Belle alongside Dan Stevens as the Beast. Beyond that, we’ll see her in The Circle, which also stars Tom Hanks and John Boyega. The film is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in April.