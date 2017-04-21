Is your need for speed unsatisfied? A Fast and the Furious spinoff may fix that

Why it matters to you The Fast and the Furious franchise may keep going even longer, with a spinoff potentially in the works.

The Fate of the Furious, the latest movie in the long-running Fast and the Furious franchise, involved an unlikely alliance between the protagonists, led by elite agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and their former nemesis Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham). The film united them against a common enemy: The ace hacker Cipher (Charlize Theron), who somehow convinces franchise hero Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) to work for her.

For those who enjoyed the contentious partnership between Hobbs and Shaw, there may be good news down the road. Universal is exploring the idea of a spinoff focused on Hobbs and Shaw, according to a report by Deadline. The film is in the early planning stages, with Universal discussing ideas with longtime Fast and the Furious screenwriter Chris Morgan.

Potential spinoffs would be a sign of greater success for a franchise that is running strong — for the most part — roughly 16 years since it debuted. The latest film experienced a 39 percent drop at the domestic box office on Wednesday, according to Forbes; that is significant compared to Furious 7’s 31 percent drop on its first Wednesday.

Despite the relatively weak performance stateside, the film has done well worldwide. Forbes reports that the film has already grossed $265 million in China, which means it has the fifth highest grossing film in China’s history. In a film industry that is rapidly becoming more global, that more than makes up for whatever problems the film has had in the U.S.

The Fate of the Furious opened to mixed reviews, with some reviews accusing the franchise of losing steam. Our own Rick Marshall gave the film a positive review, claiming it offered viewers “another set of memorable set pieces that feel more fresh, thrilling, and cheer-worthy than the contents of any eighth installment of a franchise has any right to be.”