Hemsworth and Hulk go gladiator in first ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ trailer

Why it matters to you Two of Marvel Studios' most famous heroes collide on an alien planet in this new film that promises to shake up the status quo in Marvel's cinematic universe.

Thor is going to lose more than just his hammer in his next big-screen adventure.

Marvel Studios released the first trailer for Thor: Ragnarok this week, and the movie pits Chris Hemsworth’s god of thunder — and his fellow Asgardians — against what appears to be their toughest challenge yet. The preview suggests that Asgard’s days are numbered, thanks to Cate Blanchett’s Hela, and that Thor will face his own set of problems that include gladiatorial combat with his former ally, Hulk.

More: Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster is the real star of the first ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ photos

Directed by Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do in the Shadows filmmaker Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok sends Hemsworth’s title character to a far-off planet where he’s forced to serve as a gladiator, but without the assistance of his powerful hammer Mjölnir. Meanwhile, Blanchett’s death-obsessed villain, Hela, sets in motion a series of events that endanger all of Asgard and its inhabitants.

Along with offering a peek at the power wielded by Hela, who seemingly disintegrates Mjölnir, the trailer also offers a look at Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, who appears to be working in the service of Jeff Goldblum’s colorful cosmic character, The Grandmaster. The footage also teases Thor’s impending brawl with his Avengers teammate Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), who appears to have found his way to the same planet since we last saw him in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The cast of also includes returning franchise cast members Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Idris Elba as Heimdall, and Sir Anthony Hopkins as Odin, as well as newcomer Karl Urban as Skurge, and an unidentified new character played by Sam Neill. Benedict Cumberbatch is also expected to make an appearance as Doctor Strange, reprising his role from the recent Doctor Strange solo film.

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters November 3, 2017.