‘The Flash’ script is apparently not up to speed — complete rewrite ordered

The troubles aren’t over for Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero universe, which is now reportedly starting from scratch on an entirely new script for The Flash movie.

Joby Harold, the screenwriter for Guy Ritchie’s upcoming film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, has reportedly been hired to do a “page-one rewrite” on the script for the DC Comics superhero’s solo movie. Set to star Ezra Miller as the speedy title character, the film is still without a director after Rick Famuyiwa left the project in November over creative differences with the studio.

According to Variety, Miller’s schedule for production on the 2018 sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them has him booked for quite a while, giving Warner Bros. Pictures plenty of time to assemble a new script for The Flash. The film was previously expected to hit theaters in 2018, but the project was put on hold after the departure of Famuyiwa.

Like many of WB’s superhero movies, The Flash has had a rough time getting off the ground. Famuyiwa was the second director attached to the project after original director Seth Grahame-Smith departed — also due to creative differences with the studio — in May 2016. The previous draft of the script was panned by Grahame-Smith and Famuyiwa, and will now likely be scrapped with Harold joining the project.

Miller is currently attached to play Barry Allen, the civilian alter ego of the costumed title character. Dope actress Kiersey Clemons is still attached to play Iris West, Barry’s love interest, and Billy Crudup is expected to play Henry, Barry’s father. After making brief appearances in both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, Miller will next appear as The Flash in this year’s Justice League in November.

Along with scripting the upcoming King Arthur movie for Ritchie, Harold also wrote and directed the 2007 thriller Awake and penned the script for the upcoming Robin Hood movie set to star Taron Egerton (Kingsman: The secret Service) as the title character.