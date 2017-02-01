‘Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams warns a ‘huge cliffhanger’ is coming

Why it matters to you It's not going to get any easier, Game of Thrones fans. It looks like the upcoming season 7 will feature a huge cliffhanger.

You have to accept a certain amount of pain as a Game of Thrones fan, whether that be agonizing over the fate of Jon Snow after season 5 or waiting for the series to return from its lengthy offseason. That torture will continue. Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, has revealed that season 7 will bring “a huge cliffhanger.”

The actress dropped the warning during a recent interview with TimeOut London. She has been promoting her new Netflix sci-fi flick iBoy, but the Game of Thrones questions have just kept coming. When asked about the final two seasons of the series, she dropped a few tidbits about season 7.

More: Game of Thrones appears to answer its critics in deleted scene from season 6

“It’s just kind of tumbling now,” she told TimeOut London. “We’ve come to the climax, and it’s rolling down to the end. It’s exciting. I really felt like at the end of last season, everything was set up for how it was going to end. Every character came to a little junction in their lives. Now we’re all going to crash down together to however this show ends.”

Williams also issued her warning about the big cliffhanger ahead, but beyond that, she said the cast doesn’t “know a thing” — even which of them will survive to star in season 8. Since Game of Thrones characters are always in danger, the season 1 holdovers who make it to the last season will celebrate in a big way: with tattoos, she said.

“We’re all waiting to see if we do make it. I was lucky enough to be in season 1, even the pilot episode. If I do make it to season 8, I will get it,” she said of the tattoo. “It would be rude not to!”

In the meantime, we fans need to prepare ourselves for the agony ahead — as well as keep a lookout for any of the stars displaying fresh ink.

Game of Thrones season 7 is scheduled to premiere this summer.