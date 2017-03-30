HBO’s new trailer for season 7 of ‘Game of Thrones’ teases epic power struggle

Why it matters to you The premiere of season 7 of Game of Thrones is still nearly four months away, but a new trailer teases what's in store for those vying to rule Westeros.

Brace yourselves, Game of Thrones fans. It might seem like you’ve been waiting ages, but season 7 is indeed on the way.

HBO has released a new trailer for the upcoming, penultimate season of the hit series based on George R.R. Martin’s fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire, and the preview of the seventh season brings all three of the main characters vying for control of the Iron Throne together for one dramatically extended stroll. So it’s fitting, really, that the trailer is titled “Long Walk.”

Featured in the new trailer are Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), and Jon Snow (Kit Harington), the three characters who — essentially by virtue of surviving this long in the series’ gratuitously violent climate — are the chief rivals for the Iron Throne and the kingdom of Westeros. The trailer also teases the looming threat of the White Walkers, with Cersei exhaling a cloud of frozen breath as the camera pans out to reveal the eye of The Night King, the leader of the White Walkers.

Set to premiere July 16 on HBO, the new season of Game of Thrones will run just seven episodes instead of the usual 10, and will feature a supporting cast that also includes regulars Peter Dinklage and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Newcomers for the upcoming season include Jim Broadbent and Tom Hopper, among others.

Little is know about the direction in which the seventh season will take the series, but it is expected to draw some plot points from the upcoming sixth and seventh novels of Martin’s series, The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring.

The final season of the series is expected to premiere in 2018.