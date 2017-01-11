Watch Matthew McConaughey fight for riches in red band ‘Gold’ trailer

A lucky break doesn’t mean an end to all your problems. That much is clear in the new red band trailer for Gold, starring Matthew McConaughey. TWC-Dimension dropped the latest preview Tuesday, and it shows that one man’s jackpot is only a the beginning of new trouble.

Loosely based on a true story, Gold follows Kenny Wells (McConaughey), a down-on-his-luck man who had lost everything (including much of his hair). When he goes prospecting in the jungle of Indonesia, he manages to find billions of dollars worth of the precious mineral. But that’s far from the end of the story.

As we see in the trailer, there are plenty of people desperate to get their hands on Wells’ gold. Among those popping out of the woodwork after the find are business bigwigs, members of the Indonesian military, and even the FBI. There’s no lack of confrontation in the preview, that’s for sure.

“A lot of very powerful people are very angry,” we hear at one point.

However the ride ends up for Wells, it is clearly a wild one. The journey is full of helicopter rides, champagne bottles popping, and even an encounter with a tiger. Compared to previous previews, the red band trailer’s content is only a bit more risqué, though. The most NSFW parts include a steamy hot tub scene featuring Wells’ bare backside as well as a dash of profanity.

In addition to McConaughey, Gold also stars Edgar Ramirez, Bryce Dallas Howard, Toby Kebbell, and Corey Stoll. The film is directed by Stephen Gaghan based on a script written by Patrick Massett and John Zinman.

Gold opened in limited release on December 30, and will kick off a wide release on January 27.