From Pearl Jam to Tupac, you won’t want to miss HBO’s Rock Hall ceremony stream

Why it matters to you This year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony included special performances from some of the world's most iconic musicians and entertainment personalities.

The many listeners who weren’t able to attend this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony live in New York earlier this month can still experience the show as though they were there: HBO will play a filmed version of the ceremony, which paid tribute to inductees Pearl Jam, Joan Baez, and Tupac Shakur, on its cable channel and streaming services this weekend.

The many reported highlights of the show include a hilarious introduction for Pearl Jam from retired (and heavily bearded) late night legend David Letterman, who hilariously declared, “I can’t begin to tell you what an honor and a privilege it is for me to be out of the house, honest to God,” during his nearly 15-minute speech.

“They were on my show 10 different times over the years,” he continued, “Every time they were there, they would blow the roof off the place and I’m not talking figuratively. They actually blew the roof off the place. For two years I did a show without a roof over the theater.”

Performances to look out for include a Lenny Kravitz-led tribute to Prince — a version of the legendary songwriter’s When Doves Cry with a live choir — and a special performance of Yes’ Roundabout featuring the band’s original singer, Jon Anderson.

Also worth checking out was a live version of Neil Young’s Rockin’ in the Free World featuring Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee of Rush, as well as members of Pearl Jam, Yes, and more.

HBO’s broadcast of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will air at 8 p.m. ET and PT on April 29. The full list of inductees at this year’s ceremony can be found on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s website, as can more information regarding specific performances, speeches, and various other special moments to look forward to.