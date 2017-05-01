Frank Underwood is coming for America in the latest trailer for House of Cards

Why it matters to you The wait is almost over for season 5 of House of Cards and this trailer shows that Frank Underwood has some tricks up his sleeve to stay in power.

“The American people don’t know what’s best for them … I do.” The first words uttered in the latest House of Cards trailer for the upcoming fifth season says it all.

Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) has begun his campaign for the presidency and it is clear that the idea of holding on to his power has consumed him to the core. But with glimpses of military attacks, sketchy dealings and violence, and Tom Hammerschmidt (Boris McGiver) coming dangerously closer to the truth, Underwood will have his work cut out for him.

He doesn’t seem afraid, though, despite a fierce rival in the young Governor Will Conway (Joel Kinnaman). Even he, however, is clearly feeling Underwood’s wrath as is seen in one scene as Conway becomes bewildered and angered after seeing he’s trailing Underwood by 10 points in the vote.

When we left off in season four, Underwood had declared war on a radical Islamist group called the Islamic Caliphate Organization (ICO), in part to fuel his own ego after the kidnappers agreed only to speak to Conway. The hostage is executed, live. Meanwhile, Hammerschmidt publishes an article with damning information of corruption that could end Underwood’s campaign.

One thing the trailer suggests: Underwood and his wife Claire (Robin Wright) are back in good, or at least amicable, graces as they team up for the ultimate power once again. We see it coming after season four ended with Claire, for the first time, looking straight into the camera, right along with Underwood.

It appears season 5 will be kicked up a notch in intensity: Underwood isn’t just looking to win this term. If he has his way, as declared in the trailer, it will be the Underwoods in power for the next 20 years. “One nation,” he states callously, “Underwood.”

The fifth season of House of Cards will debut in its entirety on Netflix on May 30.