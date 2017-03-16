The best ways to watch the Big Dance online

March Madness is arguably the most popular college sport event on TV, with ad sales only second to the Super Bowl. The high stakes of the tournament give it high drama, turning some of the most apathetic alumni into fanatics for their alma mater.

More: Cord cutting 101: How to quit cable for online streaming video

Whether you’re a massive college b-ball fan, an NBA addict looking for the next crop of superstars, or simply a person who randomly filled out a bracket in hopes of winning your office’s pool, March Madness has plenty of drama and entertainment for everybody. Follow our list below to find all the best ways to catch the “Madness” yourself.

Watching games on TV

If you have a cable or satellite package, or plan to watch games at a bar, note that individual games could air on any of four networks: CBS, TruTV, TBS, or TNT. The NCAA website has a full list of games, start times, and the specific network each game will air on, so you won’t have to flip through channels randomly to find the game you want.