Here’s how to stream the 89th Academy Awards online

The Academy Awards are a time of year when movie stars are celebrated and internet-breaking selfies are taken. Late-night personality Jimmy Kimmel will host this year’s gala, which promises to be a must-watch affair. There is an epic Best Picture showdown between La La Land, Moonlight, and Hidden Figures. Lin-Mauel Miranda, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, and Sting will also perform their Best Original Song nominees. And who knows if the award show will produce another viral moment that shatters the internet the way Ellen Degeneres’ star-studded selfie did in 2014.

If for whatever reason you’re not planning on watching the 89th Academy Awards on television, not to worry, Digital Trends has you covered. We’ve compiled the best ways to watch Hollywood’s biggest night when it kicks off Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, both on and off your living room TV.

TV

ABC has broadcast the Academy Awards for the last 40 years, and will do so until at least 2028. Once the awards ceremony is underway, ABC will be the only TV channel showing the Oscars. Where ABC falls on your channel list, however, is determinant on your cable or satellite package, as well as your location.

If you’re not a cable customer, or just want a new way to watch the Academy Awards, then you should look into picking up an HD antenna. There are numerous digital antennas that will allow you to pick up ABC, and we’ve recently rounded up the best of them. After you get your antenna set up, enter your address here to find out which channel ABC is being currently being broadcast over in your local area. An antenna might not be as stable as cable, but often times, the broadcast signal might offer higher quality video than what your satellite or cable provider serves up.