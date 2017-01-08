IMDb is challenging a law that stops it from posting actors’ ages

Being an actor seems synonymous with giving up any semblance of privacy, but now, some people in Hollywood are fighting back against having the personal become public. A California state law passed in September 2015 mandates that officials at IMDb.com, one of the leading purveyors of information on the film industry, agree to individual requests to remove the ages of actors, directors, and writers. The law was meant to combat ageism in the industry, but now, the industry is fighting back.

A few months later, in November, IMDb filed a lawsuit in federal court for the Northern District of California challenging the law, claiming that it is a violation of free speech rights. As Reuters reported then, the law, AB 1687, was deemed “unfair because it was carefully tailored to apply only to the Delaware-based IMDb.com Inc., and not other sources of information such as media websites.”

And while IMDb insists that it “shares the worthy goal of preventing age discrimination,” it claims that the law “does not advance, much less achieve, that goal.”

Now, a week after the January 1 deadline to remove actor ages from its site, IMDb is taking things a step further, and has in fact issued a court filing to request a preliminary injunction stopping the Attorney General of California from enforcing the law.

“Rather than properly passing laws designed to address the root problem of age discrimination, the state of California has chosen instead to chill free speech and to undermine access to factual information of public interest,” the Amazon subsidiary said in a Thursday court filing. The law “plainly violates the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and cannot be enforced.”

It’s certainly a salient problem in Hollywood, where ageism is perhaps more pronounced than in any other industry. Women in particular have noted that as they age, their ability to be cast (and as a result, their earnings potential) begins to fall. As Zoe Saldana told The Telegraph in 2014, “By the time you’re 28 you’re expired, you’re playing mommy roles.” And while the simple act of not listing an actor’s age on an online database may not solve the problem, it could begin to shift the conversation in a meaningful direction.

The California Office of the Attorney General has noted that it is currently reviewing IMDb’s motion.

