Netflix kicks out a new, hard-hitting 'Iron Fist' trailer ahead of its March premiere

When Marvel Studios and Netflix first announced a TV partnership set within Marvel’s cinematic universe, it seemed like a bold plan. Three years and four seasons later, the Marvel universe is thriving on Netflix, with the penultimate project in that initial plan — Iron Fist — nearing its premiere date. The show comes on the heels of three successful series — Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage — and will be followed by the team-up miniseries The Defenders, which will see the heroes band together to battle a greater threat.

Iron Fist features Game of Thrones actor Finn Jones as Danny Rand, a billionaire who returns home to New York City after disappearing years earlier. Armed with a newfound expertise in mystical martial arts and Buddhist philosophy, Danny finds himself fighting with both the criminal element looking to take over the city and his own difficulty in reconnecting with the life he left behind.

Iron Fist is scheduled to premiere March 17, 2017, on Netflix. Here’s everything we know about the series so far.

A knockout trailer

Netflix released the first official, full-length trailer for Iron Fist in February 2017, just over a month before the series’ premiere.

Along with providing some new footage of Danny Rand in action, the trailer also prominently features Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing, the martial artist whose name is referenced in one of the final scenes of the Luke Cage series. The trailer also teases the return of several characters who will be familiar to fans of Daredevil and Luke Cage, and provided one of the best looks so far at the powerful abilities that earned Danny the title of “Iron Fist.”