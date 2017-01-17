Jerry Seinfeld’s ‘Comedians in Cars’ series moves to Netflix in late 2017

Why it matters to you More than 80 episodes of Seinfeld's Emmy-nominated web series are headed to Netflix this year, free of Crackle's commercial interruptions.

Including a 24-episode order for a new season of Jerry Seinfeld’s popular streaming series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee will make a transition from Sony’s streaming service Crackle to Netflix during late 2017. Detailed by Variety, Netflix has acquired “exclusive global distribution rights” to the series. In addition to the new 24-episode season, the previous 59 episodes of the show will be available for streaming only on Netflix.

Notably Crackle’s most high profile exclusive, the show’s transition to Netflix is actually part of a larger deal with Seinfeld. Specifically, Netflix is already planning for future seasons of the series in addition to two stand-up specials that will be filmed exclusively for distribution on Netflix. Netflix’s investment in Seinfeld is part of a larger strategy to create original comedy specials and series, similar to Dave Chappelle’s $60 million deal with Netflix to create exclusive comedy specials.

In a statement about the move from Crackle to Netflix, Seinfeld said “When I first started thinking about ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,’ the entire Netflix business model consisted of mailing out DVDs in envelopes. I love that we are now joining together, both at very different points.”

He continued “I am also very excited to be working with Ted Sarandos at Netflix, a guy and a place that not only have the same enthusiasm for the art of stand up comedy as I do, but the most amazing technology platform to deliver it in a way that has never existed before. I am really quite charged up to be moving there.” The terms of the deal were not disclosed by Netflix.

The guests in the current season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee include Lewis Black, Kristen Wiig, Norm McDonald, Cedric the Entertainer and Christoph Waltz. Season nine of the series started airing on Crackle during early January and will finish during February 2017. Crackle’s business model provides access to video content for free, but requires the viewer to watch commercials during programming.