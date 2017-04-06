‘Jessica Jones’ adds Oscar nominee Janet McTeer in a key role for season 2

Why it matters to you The Netflix series Jessica Jones is adding still more talent for its much-anticipated second season.

Next up from Marvel on Netflix is The Defenders, but Jessica Jones season 2 is moving forward as well. The show has begun to fill out its season 2 cast, starting strong with the addition of acclaimed actress Janet McTeer, EW reports.

McTeer, a Golden Globe winner and two-time Oscar nominee, is taking on an intriguing new role. The specifics are being kept under wraps, but we like what we know so far — namely, that McTeer’s mystery role will have “an enormous impact” on the life of the titular heroine (played by Krysten Ritter), according to EW.

Marvel and Netflix executives sang the praises of the newest member of the cast and dropped some very vague tidbits about her involvement in the show. Executive producer Jeph Loeb teased that McTeer “will be key” to “[capturing] what audiences loved” about season 1 — but really, that could be so many things. Building on that, Jessica Jones creator Melissa Rosenberg added that the actress’ “gravitas and authenticity are the perfect ingredients” for the show’s sophomore season.

McTeer’s work in 1999’s Tumbleweeds was worthy of a Golden Globe, plus she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for the effort. Her second Oscar nod came for 2011’s Albert Nobbs. She has also been nominated for numerous other high-profile awards over the years, with the most recent being a Golden Globe nomination for her role in the 2013 series The White Queen.

Jessica Jones is expected to return in 2018 at the earliest, giving us 13 more episodes. In the meantime, fans can look for the show’s hero in The Defenders, which premieres August 18.