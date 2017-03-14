Jon Favreau will direct pilot for ‘Big Bang Theory’ spinoff series ‘Young Sheldon’

Why it matters to you One of Hollywood's hottest directors will direct the pilot episode of a new show based one of television's hottest sitcoms.

The upcoming spinoff series based on The Big Bang Theory is getting some behind-the-camera help from a pretty big name in Hollywood.

Iron Man and The Jungle Book director Jon Favreau will reportedly direct the pilot episode of Young Sheldon, the new series that explores the early years of Sheldon Cooper, Jim Parsons’ character on Big Bang Theory.

The upcoming series received a full-season order from CBS this week, which was announced along with Favreau’s attachment to the show. Favreau will also executive produce the Young Sheldon pilot, with is expected to premiere during the 2017-2018 season on the network.

Set to star Iain Armitage (Big Little Lies) as 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper, the series will follow him and his family as they go about their lives in East Texas, and offer a prequel story of sorts for the eccentric character. Parsons will narrate the series as the adult Sheldon.

Along with Armitage in the lead role, the cast of Young Sheldon also includes Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord, and Montana Jordan. The series was created by Big Bang Theory producers Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro.

Over the course of its first nine seasons, The Big Bang Theory was nominated for 46 Primetime Emmy Awards. It follows the adventures of Sheldon and his friends as they navigate life, love, and nerdy pursuits in Pasadena, California. The show initially focused on Parsons’ Sheldon and actor Johnny Galecki’s Leonard Hofstadter, fellow scientists at Caltech. Other key characters include their neighbor, Penny, played by Kaley Cuoco, and their friends Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar). Parsons won three individual Emmys as the show’s lead actor, while the show won an additional six Emmys on top of those won by Parsons.

Young Sheldon is expected to premiere during the 2017-2018 television season.