Upcoming ‘Jurassic World’ sequel reveals its first, mysterious image

Why it matters to you This is the first image we've had from the upcoming sequel Jurassic World, one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

Filming is currently underway on the still-untitled Jurassic World sequel, and director J.A. Bayona has posted the first image from the film — but don’t expect it to reveal any details about where the franchise story is going.

The image features a young girl standing in front of the skull of a Triceratops in a museum, surrounded by other dinosaur skeletons on pedestals.

More: ‘Jurassic World’ sequel has much more on its mind than just dinosaur mayhem

Bayona posted the image on Twitter with the caption “So excited to show you this!! A first look of the new Jurassic adventure. #JW2.”

So excited to show you this!! A first look of the new Jurassic adventure. #JW2 pic.twitter.com/U7eJRANXgg — JA Bayona (@FilmBayona) March 8, 2017

Little is known about the sequel to the 2015 blockbuster that kick-started the long-dormant Jurassic Park franchise, but various, unconfirmed reports have suggested that the girl in the image is a character named “Lucy.”

Back in October 2016, Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, who is serving as a producer on the sequel, offered some vague ideas about the themes the follow-up to his film might explore.

“The dinosaurs will be a parable of the treatment animals receive today: The abuse, medical experimentation, pets, having wild animals in zoos like prisons, the use the military has made of them, animals as weapons,” said Trevorrow in an interview with Spanish-language news outlet El Mundo (as reported by Time).

Trevorrow also indicated that the film might deal with the notion of dinosaur cloning technology going “open source” in the future.

What is known for certain about the sequel is that Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will return, and will be joined by new franchise cast members Toby Jones, Justice Smith, Rafe Spall, Ted Levine, Daniella Pineda, Geraldine Chaplin, and James Cromwell.

Joining Trevorrow as producers on the film will be franchise veterans Frank Marshall and Steven Spielberg.

The still-untitled Jurassic World sequel is scheduled to hit theaters June 22, 2018.