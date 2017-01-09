See the ‘Justice League’ team united in a new photo from Warner Bros.

After pitting Batman and Superman against each other in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Warner Bros. Pictures is teaming Batman up with some of the studio’s other, live-action DC Comics superheroes for the upcoming Justice League movie. Up to this point, we’ve seen a few photos of the individual team members and one or two of them together, but now we have our first good look at the whole team assembled for its cinematic debut.

Warner Bros. Pictures released an official, high-resolution image of the Justice League superheroes lined up and ready for action, and in keeping with the studio’s theme for its comic-book universe, there are plenty of somber looks and shadows to go around.

The photo features all five members of the initial team — Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Flash, and Aquaman — striking a pose as they prepare to descend a ramp in what appears to be a ship of some sort.

From left to right, that’s Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Jason Momoa as Aquaman. Superman is nowhere to be seen in the photo, likely due to the events at the end of Batman v Superman, but set photos have suggested that Henry Cavill will make an appearance as the Man of Steel in some form during the film.

Directed by Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman filmmaker Zack Snyder, Justice League is based on a script by Argo screenwriter Chris Terrio. The official plot synopsis released by the studio reads as follows: “Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes — Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash — it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.”

Along with the aforementioned core cast of characters, the film is also expected to introduce Amber Heard as the Atlantean Queen Mera, Willem Dafoe as the Atlantean advisor Vulko, J.K. Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, Ciarán Hinds as the villain Steppenwolf, and Kiersey Clemons as Iris West. Jesse Eisenberg will reportedly reprise his Dawn of Justice role as Lex Luthor, along with Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth and Diane Lane as Martha Kent.

Justice League is scheduled to hit theaters on November 10.