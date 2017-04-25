First trailer for 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' takes the spy action across the ocean

Why it matters to you Kingsman: The Secret Service was one of 2015's surprise hits, and a new trailer offers the first indication of whether the sequel will successfully raise the bar.

The success of 2015’s Kingsman: The Secret Service came as a bit of a surprise, but it was a welcome one, as director Matthew Vaughn’s R-rated spy movie offered a fresh take on a genre that had begun to grow a bit stale in recent years.

The quirky action-comedy’s critical and commercial success made a sequel a certainty, and now the first trailer for Kingsman: The Golden Circle has arrived. It features the British-based intelligence agency’s impending team-up with a similar organization based out of the U.S.

With Vaughn returning behind the camera, Kingsman: The Golden Circle has Taron Egerton’s secret agent Gary “Eggsy” Unwin (who goes by the code name of “Galahad”) uniting with Mark Strong’s agency tech expert, “Merlin,” for an adventure across the ocean. After the Kingsman headquarters is destroyed and a powerful organization calling itself “The Golden Circle” attempts to hold the world hostage, the remaining Kingsman agents find themselves allied with the colorful agents of the American-based spy group Statesman.

Among the Statesman agents making their debut in the film are Channing Tatum as Tequila and Pedro Pascal as Whiskey (aka Jack Daniels), with Jeff Bridges’ Champagne leading the organization and Halle Berry’s Ginger serving as the group’s tech support.

The two organizations will have to find common ground in their pursuit of The Golden Circle, which is led by Poppy, a criminal mastermind played by Julianne Moore, with help from her powerful bodyguard played by Vinnie Jones.

Also returning from the first film is Sophie Cookson as Kingsman agent Roxanne “Roxy” Morton (aka Lancelot), Edward Holcroft as rejected Kingsman trainee Charlie Hesketh, Samantha Womack as Eggsy’s mother, and Hanna Alström as Princess Tilde of Sweden. And in a surprise return, Colin Firth is shown in the trailer to be reprising his role as Harry Hart, the Kingsman agent who recruited Eggsy. Elton John is also expected to make a cameo in the movie.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is based on a script penned by the first film’s writing team of Vaughn and Jane Goldman. The film is scheduled to hit theaters September 22.