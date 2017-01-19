John Oliver hilariously plugs ‘Game of Thrones’ in ‘Last Week Tonight’ promo

Why it matters to you The promo preps viewers for another season of the hilarious show, while demonstrating HBO's formidable Sunday night lineup.

John Oliver got to take a break from Last Week Tonight after a contentious election, but the hiatus is ending and he’s on his way back with a new season in February. HBO has released a promo for season 4, and it shows the late-night host managing to hilariously plug several of the premium network’s hit series, including Game of Thrones, right along with his own.

Self-deprecating as always, the promo shows Oliver mistakenly assuming thinking his show is being described as “HBO’s biggest Sunday night show,” a “smash-hit comedy,” and “the HBO show everyone’s been waiting for.” He gets a rude awakening when he discovers that the praise belongs to Game of Thrones, Silicon Valley, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, respectively. Apparently, Last Week Tonight is just “one of HBO’s Sunday night shows,” as the YouTube video description says. Hard truths, John.

More: Laugh, cry, or just relax with the best shows on HBO Go and Now

Oliver isn’t the first comedian to use Game of Thrones to make an entertaining show promo. Last year, an Inside Amy Schumer season 4 promo showed the host preparing for “Schwinter.” However, Oliver has his own unique spin, and he gets a little help from Silicon Valley‘s Kumail Nanjiani and Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Larry David.

One of the best moments in the promo is when the Last Week Tonight host comes face to face with Nanjiani. The actor is blunt with Oliver, telling him, “At best you’re an acquired taste.”

Be that as it may, Last Week Tonight is a critical darling. The series has won numerous Emmys and a Peabody Award, among other accolades, over the years. That Oliver can make it look like it is just another show is a testament to the amount of hits HBO has on its hands.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver makes its “moderately anticipated” return to HBO on February 12.