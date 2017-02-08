The first trailer for ‘The Lego Ninjago Movie’ builds on successful fomula

Why it matters to you Lego continues to build on its successful series of films based on its popular toy lines with The Lego Ninjago Movie, the first trailer for which has been released.

Warner Bros. Pictures has seemingly found the recipe for success with its series of animated Lego films after 2014’s The Lego Movie proved to be a runaway hit and The Lego Batman Movie began earning rave reviews well before its official release this weekend.

And now we have our first look at the next major release in the burgeoning franchise based on the popular building blocks: The Lego Ninjago Movie.

Warner Bros. released the first trailer for The Lego Ninjago Movie this week, and the film based on the popular line of Lego toys and cartoon series follows a formula that should be familiar to fans of the two aforementioned Lego features: Combine a funny script with a fantastic voice cast and let the magic happen.

The film follows a young Master Builder named Lloyd who moonlights as a ninja warrior along with his best friends. When faced with the imminent destruction of all they hold dear, the ninja team must seek out the legendary Master Wu to help them defeat the evil warlord Garmadon, who also happens to be Lloyd’s father.

The animated feature casts legendary martial arts movie star Jackie Chan (Rush Hour) as Master Wu. He’s joined in the cast by Dave Franco (Neighbors) as Lloyd, Justin Theroux (Megamind) as Garmadon, Fred Armisen (Portlandia) as Cole, Abbi Jacobson (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising) as Nya, Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse) as Lloyd’s mom, Kumail Nanjiani (Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates) as Jay, Michael Peña (Ant-Man) as Kai, and Zach Woods (Silicon Valley) as Zane.

The Lego Ninjago Movie will be the feature directorial debut of Tron: Uprising series director Charlie Bean, and features a script penned by Hilary Winston, Bob Logan, and Paul Fisher.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters September 22.