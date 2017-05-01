‘Logan’ will get a black-and-white screening in theaters this month

Why it matters to you Fans have been begging for a black-and-white release of Logan since the first marketing materials for the film debuted, and they're finally going to get this month.

Director James Mangold’s Logan is still going strong in theaters, but the critically praised swan song for Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will have an extra, one-day screening in black and white this month.

Mangold confirmed that fans will finally get to see the film in black and white on Tuesday, May 16, at an undisclosed number of theaters around the United States. The timing of the screening is likely intended to draw attention to the film’s impending release on the home entertainment market a week later.

Ever since some of the initial marketing for Logan presented images in black and white, fans have been clamoring for a decolored version of the film suited to its bleak tone and brutal imagery. The black-and-white screening was revealed by Mangold in a series of updates on Twitter, with the director also explaining why experiencing the film in black and white requires more than just turning colors off on your television screen.

Suggestion. Hard core B&W loving LOGAN fans should not make any plans on the evening of May 16th. — Mangold (@mang0ld) April 28, 2017

@KarlAlden @Aldo7heApache Won't be on a TV. And the answer is no. To make a great B&W version of a film, the whole thing's gotta be regraded & timed shot by shot. — Mangold (@mang0ld) April 28, 2017

When asked whether they had planned to release a black-and-white version all along, Mangold indicated that this was never the plan, but the Logan team realized early on that the way the film was shot would likely lend itself well to the black-and-white palette. This was then confirmed with the still photos Mangold and others took during production of the film.

@erikottowegner We were making a color film but were all conscious that the hard edge lighting schemes would play well in monochrome. Photos confirmed it. — Mangold (@mang0ld) April 30, 2017

Currently the second highest-grossing film of the year in U.S. theaters and the third highest-grossing film of the year worldwide, Logan has been in theaters nine weeks already. It earned approximately $760,000 in the 614 theaters it screened in over the weekend, adding to its impressive box-office earnings so far.

Along with Jackman as Wolverine, the cast of Logan includes Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, and Dafne Keen. The film follows the popular mutant late in life as his attempts to live out his remaining years in solitude are upended when he encounters a young mutant with powers similar to his own who’s being hunted by a vicious government agency.

There’s no word on exactly where the black-and-white screenings will take place around the U.S. at this point.