Louis C.K. will soon be bringing more of his comedy stylings to Netflix

Comedian, actor, writer, producer, director, and editor Louis C.K. has signed a deal with Netflix that will see his next two comedy specials made available exclusively through the streaming service.

The first of the two specials, titled 2017 and filmed in Washington, will premiere on April 4. There’s no word yet on the second.

This is not the first of Louis C.K.’s projects to be made available through Netflix – several other stand-up comedy tours are there for the streaming, including Louis C.K. Hilarious, Louis C.K. Live at the Beacon Theater, and Louis C.K. Live at the Comedy Store.

The comedian, however, has taken interesting routes for distribution of his latest projects. Horace and Pete, a series in which he stars as well as writes and directs, was made available exclusively through Louis C.K.’s own website, louisck.net, after which it was picked up by Hulu in syndication. Live from the Beacon Theater was also released initially through his own website back in 2011 — access cost $5.

Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix, calls Louis C.K. “ one of the most innovative comedy voices in this new era of stand-up. He has also been a thought leader in the business of comedy.”

Louis C.K. has received more than 30 Emmy nominations and six wins during his career. In January 2015, he became the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden three times on the same tour.

In addition to the upcoming stand-up specials, Louis C.K. will also be heard as the voice of Lou in the upcoming animated series The Cops, which he co-created. Having received a straight-to-series order at TBS, the comedy’s first 10 episodes will premiere in 2018. He also has a multiyear development deal with FX, and serves as the co-writer and producer of Baskets, which stars Zach Galifianakis, and Better Things starring Pamela Adlon, who co-starred with him on his hit show Louie (2010-2015).

Additionally, he serves as executive producer of One Mississippi, a comedy based on the life of comedian Tig Notaro that was picked up for a second season on Amazon Prime Video. You may also recognize the busy Hollywood heavyweight’s voice as that of Max in the animated film The Secret Life of Pets. He also appeared in Trumbo, Blue Jasmine, and American Hustle.