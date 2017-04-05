Dev’s adventures in dating, pasta continue in ‘Master of None’ season 2 trailer

Why it matters to you The award-winning comedy is set to return for its second season, and the official trailer offers us an early look.

The time has finally come for Netflix to reveal the first trailer for Master of None season 2. With the show returning in May, the streamer has given fans a new preview, teasing Italian adventures and a return to New York City.

As the trailer shows, season 2 continues to follow Dev (played by Aziz Ansari) as he figures out what he wants from life. Having followed through with his season 1 decision to travel to Italy and make pasta, he gets to bike around cobblestone streets, ride a Vespa through gorgeous countryside, and drink tiny cups of espresso. The preview has a definite Roman Holiday vibe at times, especially with the black-and-white shots thrown in.

As amazing as Dev’s time in Italy looks, though, he does make his way back to New York. There, we seem to get more of many of the elements that made season 1 so entertaining and relatable. The trailer shows more of Dev with his parents (played by Ansari’s real-life parents), for example, as well as his return to the dating scene.

Over the course of season 1, Master of None explored relevant issues like family, adulthood, love, and race. That will clearly continue in its sophomore season, too. We’re also expecting just as many awkward and hilarious moments, even though the dialogue-less trailer didn’t show off any of the jokes to come.

In Season 2, stars Lena Waithe and Eric Wareheim return, plus there will be appearances from guest stars John Legend, Bobby Cannavale, and Angela Bassett. Master of None comes from co-creators Ansari and Alan Yang, both of whom executive produce alongside Michael Schur, Dave Becky, David Miner, and Igor Shrubshchik. The series is produced by Universal Television.

Master of None season 2 starts streaming on Netflix on May 12.