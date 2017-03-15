There is no spoon … but a ‘Matrix’ reboot? That could be another story

Why it matters to you If you're a Matrix fan, you may need to sit down. For better or worse, there's talk of remaking the 1999 sci-fi classic.

Get ready to re-enter The Matrix.

That’s right, friends. Buckle up and put on your sunglasses, because Neo and friends coming back … maybe. According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. is “in the early stages of developing a relaunch” of the 1999 hit film, which helped catapult Keanu Reeves into stardom. As per the Reporter’s sources, Zak Penn is “in talks to write a treatment.”

While few details are yet available, Michael B. Jordan could become the new face of the franchise, and it seems as though Joel Silver, the producer of the original film, went to Warners with the idea of a remake. That said, Silver sold his interest in all his films four years ago to the tune of about $30 million, so it’s unclear to what extent (if at all) he’d be involved in a new version.

As it stands, the writers and directors of the original Matrix trilogy, Lana and Lilly Wachowski, are said to be uninvolved in the potential reboot, and the extent to which they’ll be included has yet to be determined. That said, the Reporter notes, “Warners would want the two filmmakers to give at minimum a blessing to the nascent project.”

While The Matrix may not have anticipated its own runaway success, it’s since solidified itself as a cult favorite in the science fiction genre. In 1999, the compelling plotline and (then) never-before-seen special effects made the film the highest-grossing R-rated movie of the year in North America, and the fourth-highest grossing film of the year the world over. The Matrix also was the recipient of four Academy Awards.

And although Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions didn’t meet with as much critical acclaim, they certainly have their place in the sci-fi canon.