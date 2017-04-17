The trailer for the final season of ‘Bloodline’ reveals May release date

Why it matters to you Netflix does not have much of a history of canceling shows and Bloodline could go out with a bang.

Death, taxes, and the end to your favorite TV series are a few realities you just can not escape. On Monday, Netflix released the first trailer for the final season of its family drama series Bloodline, which will be released on May 26.

The story focuses on the family of John Rayburn, played by Friday Night Lights star Kyle Chandler, and the consequences of building a family history based on lies. Each season has ended with one of the family members committing a murder that has changed the course of the series. The matriarch of the family, Sally Rayburn (Sissy Spacek), is seen in the final season trailer saying she has something to confess — a sight sure to send diehard Bloodline fans’ into a frenzy.

News of Bloodline‘s final season came in September, less than three months after the series was renewed. Netflix does not share viewership data for its shows, so it is unknown why Bloodline was canceled. There were initial reports of Bloodline‘s first season having a subpar viewership but Netflix still renewed the show for a second season.

The show may have lacked viewership, but it garnered its fair share of critical praise. Chandler and Ben Mendelsohn have been nominated for Primetime Emmy awards in each of the series first two seasons. Mendelsohn won for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his series-defining season one portrayal of troubled Danny Rayburn. Bloodline, however, never won a major award as a series.

There is no word if Bloodline will be revived elsewhere, but it may have enough ideas for future seasons. Shortly after it debuted its first season in March 2015, co-creator Daniel Zelman told The Hollywood Reporter the creators of the show “were thinking five to six seasons down the line” when they first pitched the show.

This is relatively unusual territory for Netflix, which began releasing its original series in 2012. Bloodline will be only the fourth Netflix original drama series since then to end, following Hemlock Grove, Marco Polo, and Lilyhammer.