How much does Netflix cost these days? Here’s the lowdown

Longtime Netflix customers may have been annoyed by price hikes over the last couple years, and prospective customers may be wondering whether the service is right for them.

Below, we’ve outlined each pricing plan so you’ll know exactly what you’re getting and if those extra add-ons are worth the added cost to you. After all, while it might only be a $4 leap from the basic plan to the premium, perhaps you’d rather save your cabbage for Hulu’s Showtime add-on or a premium slice of pizza. The choice is yours.

Price Netflix has three different plans when it comes to streaming: basic, standard, and premium. Plans start at $8 and increase incrementally by $2, rendering the standard and premium plans $10 and $12, respectively. Below is a breakdown of what each plan entails, with the added features. Plan Price Number of screens Resolution Basic (streaming) $8 1 SD Standard (streaming) $10 2 HD Premium (streaming) $12 4 HD + Ultra HD The folks at Netflix certainly pride themselves on their streaming plans, but that doesn’t mean the service ditched discs altogether. The company still offers DVD and Blu-ray plans — none of which include streaming access — beginning at $5 and going up from there. The monthly cost just depends on how many discs you have check out at a time, or how many you want per month. Plan DVD Price Blu-ray Price

Number of discs out at a time 1-Disc $8 $10 One 2-Disc $12 $15 Two 3-Disc $16 $20 Three Limited $5 $6 Two (per month)

What is simultaneous viewing — streaming only This is a huge perk for Netflix streaming customers who want to share their Netflix account with roommates, friends, or family. The basic Netflix plan allows you to stream content on only one screen at a time, though the number of screens on which you can simultaneously stream content increases with each plan upgrade. Ergo, if you opt for the standard plan, you use the same account to watch content on two different devices at once, or four different devices at the same time with the premium plan. That said, the number of devices and people you want to share your account with will likely influence which plan you pick.