‘Orange is the New Black’ season 5 will kick off with a bang in June

This first-look video will answer your burning question -- "Were shots fired?" -- and provides a teasing glimpse into OITNB's fifth season.

A new first-look teaser for Orange is the New Black forecasts an intense fifth season for the Netflix original series.

When we left the inmates of Litchfield in season four, Daya (Dascha Polanco) was holding a gun to officer Thomas Humphrey’s (Michael Torpey’s) head, with many of her fellow inmates egging her on to pull the trigger. The teaser resumes at this point, suggesting that the situation has further intensified. It’s become an all-out riot. The volume level has risen, the fear in Humphrey’s eyes has turned to despair, and more inmates are approaching to lend their hands and voices to the cause of avenging Poussey’s (Samira Wiley’s) death.

Clocking in at a minute and 16 seconds, the teaser focuses much of its attention on Daya’s internal turmoil — should she pull the trigger or stand down? What are the repercussions of each choice? We also see what’s going on elsewhere in the prison as Alex (Laura Prepon) and Piper (Taylor Schilling) come upon the situation, and Alex decides to use the opportunity to make a run for it.

In the end, a shot is fired. But at who? Anyone? Or anything? Or is it simply a gun pointed in the air and fired to release some tension before the riot heats up even further?

As we learned earlier, the entire 13-episode fifth season will take place over the three days that follow the events that transpire. Now we know that someone shoots a gun, and someone is (possibly) dead. But we’ll have to wait to find out all of the gory details.

Season five of Orange is the New Black will be available for streaming in full on June 9.

While Netflix does not release series ratings, the company has confirmed on numerous occasions that Orange is the New Black is its most popular original series. To date, the series has received 16 Emmy nominations and four wins.