Academy Award nominees: ‘La La Land’ ties all-time record for Oscar nominations

After weeks of whittling down the list of contenders, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences finally announced the official nominees for this year’s Academy Awards.

The nominations for Academy Awards were announced by Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs, as well as Oscar winners Jennifer Hudson, Dustin Lance Black, and Brie Larson, and nominees Guillermo del Toro, Gabourey Sidibe, and Ken Watanabe, among other former winners and nominees. Breaking from tradition, this year’s nominations were announced via a live-stream video on YouTube.

As expected, Whiplash director Damian Chazelle’s La La Land led the list of nominees with a whopping 14 nominations — including two nominations in the “Best Original Song” category. This ties 1997’s Titanic and 1950’s All About Eve for the most nominations for any film in Academy Award history. Sci-fi thriller Arrival and drama Moonlight were the next most-nominated films, with both projects receiving eight nominations each.

Among the surprises in this year’s list of nominees was a well-deserved nomination for stop-motion animated feature Kubo and the Two Strings in the “Best Visual Effects” category. Kubo is only the second animated feature to ever receive a nomination in that category, following the 1994 nominee The Nightmare Before Christmas, another stop-motion animated feature.

Other surprises include a nomination for Loving actress Ruth Negga in the “Best Actress” category, as she was widely considered a fringe nominee due to the strong pool of contenders in that category this year. Hidden Figures actress Taraji P. Henson was considered the most likely candidate for a nomination that wasn’t among the final nominees.

Outside of the multiple nominations for Arrival, this year’s crop of sci-fi and genre fare was well-represented in the usual categories, with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (among other sci-fi, fantasy, and superhero films) both receiving nominations in the various technical categories.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 89th Academy Awards ceremony will kick off Sunday, February 26, and be televised live on ABC beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

The full list of nominees includes:

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Emma Stone (La La Land )

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Best Actor

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

Best Original Score

Jackie (Micachu)

La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)

Lion (Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka)

Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)

Passengers (Thomas Newman)

Best Original Song

Audition (La La Land )

Can’t Stop the Feeling! (Trolls)

City of Stars (La La Land )

The Empty Chair (Jim: The James Foley Story)

How Far I’ll Go (Moana)

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)

La La Land (Damien Chazelle)

The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)

Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)

20th Century Women (Mike Mills)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival (Eric Heisserer)

Fences (August Wilson)

Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)

Lion (Luke Davies)

Moonlight (Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney)

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Cinematography

Arrival (Bradford Young)

La La Land (Linus Sandgren)

Lion (Grieg Fraser)

Moonlight (James Laxton)

Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)

Best Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

The 13th

Best Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine, Denmark, Martin Zandvliet, director

A Man Called Ove, Sweden, Hannes Holm, director

The Salesman, Iran, Asghar Farhadi, director

Tanna, Australia, Bentley Dean, Martin Butler, directors

Toni Erdmann, Germany, Maren Ade, director

Best Costume Design

Allied (Joanna Johnston)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Colleen Atwood)

Florence Foster Jenkins (Consolata Boyle)

Jackie (Madeline Fontaine)

La La Land (Mary Zophres)

Best Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Best Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours

Best Documentary Short

4.1 Miles

Extremis

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Best Production Design

Arrival (Patrice Vermette)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Stuart Craig)

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco)

Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas)

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings (Focus Features)

Moana (Disney)

My Life As a Zucchini (GKIDS)

The Red Turtle (Sony Classics)

Zootopia (Disney)

Best Animated Short

Blind Vaysha (National Film Board of Canada)

Borrowed Time (Quorum Films)

Pear Cider and Cigarettes (Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation)

Pearl (Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures)

Piper (Pixar)

Best Film Editing

Arrival (Joe Walker)

Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert)

Hell or High Water (Jake Roberts)

La La Land (Tom Cross)

Moonlight (Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling