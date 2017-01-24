Academy Award nominees: ‘La La Land’ ties all-time record for Oscar nominations

The Academy Awards are Hollywood's most prestigious honor, and one of this year's nominees tied an all-time record.
After weeks of whittling down the list of contenders, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences finally announced the official nominees for this year’s Academy Awards.
The nominations for Academy Awards were announced by Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs, as well as Oscar winners Jennifer Hudson, Dustin Lance Black, and Brie Larson, and nominees Guillermo del Toro, Gabourey Sidibe, and Ken Watanabe, among other former winners and nominees. Breaking from tradition, this year’s nominations were announced via a live-stream video on YouTube.
As expected, Whiplash director Damian Chazelle’s La La Land led the list of nominees with a whopping 14 nominations — including two nominations in the “Best Original Song” category. This ties 1997’s Titanic and 1950’s All About Eve for the most nominations for any film in Academy Award history. Sci-fi thriller Arrival and drama Moonlight were the next most-nominated films, with both projects receiving eight nominations each.
Among the surprises in this year’s list of nominees was a well-deserved nomination for stop-motion animated feature Kubo and the Two Strings in the “Best Visual Effects” category. Kubo is only the second animated feature to ever receive a nomination in that category, following the 1994 nominee The Nightmare Before Christmas, another stop-motion animated feature.
Other surprises include a nomination for Loving actress Ruth Negga in the “Best Actress” category, as she was widely considered a fringe nominee due to the strong pool of contenders in that category this year. Hidden Figures actress Taraji P. Henson was considered the most likely candidate for a nomination that wasn’t among the final nominees.
Outside of the multiple nominations for Arrival, this year’s crop of sci-fi and genre fare was well-represented in the usual categories, with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (among other sci-fi, fantasy, and superhero films) both receiving nominations in the various technical categories.
Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 89th Academy Awards ceremony will kick off Sunday, February 26, and be televised live on ABC beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
The full list of nominees includes:
Best Picture
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- La La Land
- Lion
- Manchester By the Sea
- Moonlight
Best Director
- Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
- Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
- Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
- Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
- Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
Best Actress
- Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
- Ruth Negga (Loving)
- Emma Stone (La La Land )
- Natalie Portman (Jackie)
- Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Best Actor
- Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
- Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
- Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
- Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
- Denzel Washington (Fences)
Best Supporting Actress
- Viola Davis (Fences)
- Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
- Nicole Kidman (Lion)
- Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
- Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Best Supporting Actor
- Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
- Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
- Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)
- Dev Patel (Lion)
- Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)
Best Original Score
- Jackie (Micachu)
- La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)
- Lion (Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka)
- Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
- Passengers (Thomas Newman)
Best Original Song
- Audition (La La Land )
- Can’t Stop the Feeling! (Trolls)
- City of Stars (La La Land )
- The Empty Chair (Jim: The James Foley Story)
- How Far I’ll Go (Moana)
Best Original Screenplay
- Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)
- La La Land (Damien Chazelle)
- The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)
- Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)
- 20th Century Women (Mike Mills)
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Arrival (Eric Heisserer)
- Fences (August Wilson)
- Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)
- Lion (Luke Davies)
- Moonlight (Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney)
Best Visual Effects
- Deepwater Horizon
- Doctor Strange
- The Jungle Book
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Cinematography
- Arrival (Bradford Young)
- La La Land (Linus Sandgren)
- Lion (Grieg Fraser)
- Moonlight (James Laxton)
- Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)
Best Documentary Feature
- Fire at Sea
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Life, Animated
- O.J.: Made in America
- The 13th
Best Foreign Language Film
- Land of Mine, Denmark, Martin Zandvliet, director
- A Man Called Ove, Sweden, Hannes Holm, director
- The Salesman, Iran, Asghar Farhadi, director
- Tanna, Australia, Bentley Dean, Martin Butler, directors
- Toni Erdmann, Germany, Maren Ade, director
Best Costume Design
- Allied (Joanna Johnston)
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Colleen Atwood)
- Florence Foster Jenkins (Consolata Boyle)
- Jackie (Madeline Fontaine)
- La La Land (Mary Zophres)
Best Sound Editing
- Arrival
- Deepwater Horizon
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Sully
Best Sound Mixing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- 13 Hours
Best Documentary Short
- 4.1 Miles
- Extremis
- Joe’s Violin
- Watani: My Homeland
- The White Helmets
Best Production Design
- Arrival (Patrice Vermette)
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Stuart Craig)
- Hail, Caesar!
- La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco)
- Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas)
Best Animated Feature
- Kubo and the Two Strings (Focus Features)
- Moana (Disney)
- My Life As a Zucchini (GKIDS)
- The Red Turtle (Sony Classics)
- Zootopia (Disney)
Best Animated Short
- Blind Vaysha (National Film Board of Canada)
- Borrowed Time (Quorum Films)
- Pear Cider and Cigarettes (Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation)
- Pearl (Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures)
- Piper (Pixar)
Best Film Editing
- Arrival (Joe Walker)
- Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert)
- Hell or High Water (Jake Roberts)
- La La Land (Tom Cross)
- Moonlight (Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- A Man Called Ove
- Star Trek Beyond
- Suicide Squad