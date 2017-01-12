Straight outta Westeros — Peter Dinklage might join ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Marvel’s massive, cosmic team-up adventure Avengers: Infinity War is still more than a year off, but recent casting reports are keeping the project front and center in the minds of fans — and in headlines.

After it was seemingly confirmed earlier this week that Tom Holland would take Spider-Man into the space-based fray, Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage has now been added to the mix of potential Infinity War cast members. What role he might play in the film, however, remains a mystery.

According to Variety, Dinklage is in talks for a “key role” in Infinity War that will span both parts of the two-film “Infinity War” arc. The two Infinity War movies are being shot back-to-back in the near future, with the first film scheduled to hit theaters in May 2018 and the second arriving in March 2019.

Set to be directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed both Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War for Marvel Studios, Avengers: Infinity War is expected to pit both the Avengers cast of characters and the Guardians of the Galaxy heroes against the mad god Thanos, who’s been shown collecting the powerful “Infinity Stones” in many of the earlier Marvel movies. No Country for Old Men actor Josh Brolin voiced Thanos in the films and will likely continue doing so in Infinity War.

Along with bringing in a long list of familiar characters, Infinity War is also expected to introduce several new characters to Marvel’s movie-verse (much in the same way that Civil War introduced Black Panther and Spider-Man). Among the newcomers will be Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, along with Dinklage’s unidentified character.

Avengers: Infinity War will premiere May 4, 2018, with the second part of Infinity War scheduled to hit theaters May 3, 2019.