Pixar unveils Easter eggs connecting all its titles

Why it matters to you Pixar always gives you a hidden surprise in every one of their movies, and some of them are hard to find.

Easter eggs are most commonly known as what kids go looking for on Easter Sunday. To eagle-eyed fans however, they are the little inside references stuck in the most random of places in movies, video games, television shows, and more. The creative team behind the work inserts objects for their own amusement as well as for fans, and they know that the sharpest viewers will be paying close attention to these blink-and-you-miss-it homages. Pixar happens to be a master at the concept, and it has now revealed that all of its films’ Easter eggs have a purpose.

Variety reports that Pixar fans have long held to the theory that their films are connected, and “in fact take place in the same universe.” It’s called The Pixar Theory.

Some of these are quite easy to spot. It’s common knowledge that the Pizza Planet truck has been in every Pixar movie, as has a reference to “A113” (A1-13 was the animation classroom at the California Institute of the Arts in the Character Animation Program). Variety says Boo’s toy collection in Monsters Inc. includes a Jesse doll from Toy Story 2, as well as a clownfish that looks a lot like Nemo from Finding Nemo.

Others, though, are much harder to spot. Examples mentioned by Variety include one of the blue-colored cars from Cars being in the background of a fight scene in The Incredibles and a shadow of the dog who scares Remy in Ratatouille belonging to Doug the talking dog from Up. The Today Show also mentions Easter eggs like “Riley from Inside Out showing up among a group of kids at an aquarium in Pixar’s latest, 2016’s Finding Dory,” and Sully’s likeness carved into a piece of wood in Brave.

Those are truly for the hardcore Pixar nut. If you grab your Pixar collection and start popping them in the DVD player to spot these, we wouldn’t blame you.