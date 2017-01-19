Huge robots! Superpowers! Bryan Cranston! New 'Power Rangers' trailer has it all

Love it or hate it, nostalgia is the most powerful force in Hollywood these days, and that means a seemingly endless tide of reboots and remakes. So it’s not surprising studio executives would call upon one of the most popular franchises of the ’90s, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Related: Where’s the line between fan-flic and copyright infringement? Ask the Power Rangers

In truth, the Power Rangers never really left us. A number of new series, each following a new set of teenagers with attitude and thematically tied costumes, have been appearing on TV every year or so for the last 20 years. But this latest reboot, backed by a collection of rising talents and one of the best effects shops in cinema, aims to restore the Rangers to their former glory.

The new film, Power Rangers, is currently scheduled for release on March 24, 2017. On October 8, 2016, Lionsgate released the first trailer to celebrate New York Comic Con.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The trailer offers some basic setup for the story, with five teenagers discovering a mysterious object that grants them powers.

What else does the new Power Rangers movie have in store? Follow us below for everything we know so far.

Giant robots, super powers, and Bryan Cranston

The second, full trailer for Power Rangers (embedded above) was released on January 19, 2017, and featured our first good look at the title characters in costume and in action.

Along with providing a bit more context for how the film’s high school students became super-powered protectors of Earth, the trailer also offers a nice taste of the massive action sequences that will unfold as the Power Rangers take on the evil minions — both small and very, very large — of the movie’s primary villain, Elizabeth Banks’ sinister Rita Repulsa. The trailer also included the first look at Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston’s character in the film: The Power Rangers’ mentor, Zordon.

Oh, and it also gave viewers a sneak peek at some of the vehicles — including ships, robot creatures, and the colossal “Megazord” robot — that the team will use in their effort to defeat Rita Repulsa.

Basically, there was a lot to see (and the studio hopes, to cheer about) in the second full trailer.