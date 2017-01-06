More prey for 'The Predator'? Reboot adds 'Key and Peele,' 'Moonlight' actors

You just can’t keep a good trophy-hunting alien down.

Ever since Arnold Schwarzenegger first brawled with the hulking extraterrestrial hunter in 1987’s Predator, the iconic creatures introduced in director John McTiernan’s film have found their way back to the screen in one form or another in various movies, video games, and other projects. The response to those projects has been mixed, though, and after a pair of crossover films featuring the nonhuman stars of both the Alien and Predator franchises and a 2010 spinoff film titled Predators all failed to catch on, studio 20th Century Fox announced plans to go the reboot route in 2018.

Now set to be directed by Iron Man 3 and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang filmmaker Shane Black — who also played a supporting role in the original 1987 film — The Predator will feature a script by Black and Fred Dekker, who previously worked together on the 1980s cult classic The Monster Squad. The film is expected to acknowledge the first two installments of the franchise while also rebooting the series for modern movie audiences. Narcos actor Boyd Holbrook is reportedly set to star in the film.

Related: Schwarzenegger might be ‘Old Arnold’ in new Predator movie

With the studio planning to unleash The Predator on theaters February 9, 2018, here’s everything we know about the movie so far.

Hunters and hunted

Although the alien Predator is the true star of the franchise, the series has lined up some memorable prey for its hunter over the years.

In November, X-Men: Apocalypse actress Olivia Munn reportedly joined the cast of the film, with The Hollywood Reporter indicating that she’ll play a scientist opposite Holbrook’s character. In early 2017, Key & Peele co-creator and actor Keegan-Michael Key was also added to the supporting cast, along with Moonlight actor Trevante Rhodes.

The project appeared to be narrowing its search for a leading man when Academy Award winner Benicio Del Toro was reported in September 2016 to be in talks for the starring role in The Predator. Those talks appeared to have broken down in a hurry, though, as Narcos actor Boyd Holdbrook was announced as Del Toro’s replacement just a month later. Holbrook and Rhodes are both rumored to be playing ex-Marines on a mission to take down the alien hunter.