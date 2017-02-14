Hey Hollywood! Ditch the reboots and try making these Reddit prompts into movies

It’s no secret that Hollywood prefers reboots with baked in audiences to the unknown entity of original scripts these days. While we don’t begrudge them their concern over the all-important bottom line, we can’t help but itch for something a little more … original. There are a lot of creative people out there with awesome ideas, and for proof of that, look no further than Reddit’s r/WritingPrompts. The subreddit encourages budding writers to take a crack at writing flash fiction, short stories, and occasionally, full-length novels based on user-submitted prompts.

In a quick skim of the top prompts, you’ll find dozens of ideas that are just begging to be Hollywood scripts, so we decided to have a little fun and imagine what films based off of these prompts might look like. For each entry we’ve listed our choice for a director and lead cast, and created a basic synopsis that sets forth our vision for these could-be films. Tired of the same old story? Check these Reddit writing prompts/pitches that Hollywood should seriously consider.

A World Away

Prompt: “A planet rotates once every thousand years so that each side is either tundra or desert; the poles are also frozen wastes, but there is a small area of ever moving habitable land. Two nomadic tribes isolated on each side of the planet begin to find the 500 year old relics of the other.”

Film title: A World Away

Quick-and-dirty synopsis: Stranded on opposite ends of a faraway planet, two outcasts, shunned by their respective tribes, find ancient relics of each other’s civilizations. Though they live impossibly far apart, their shared search for identity causes them to cross paths, deep in the heart of the vast desert between them.

Can they overcome their differences, brave the elements, and start anew?

Dream director: Ridley Scott

Known for gritty, dystopian sci-fi blockbusters, Scott is the perfect helmer for a film of this ilk. With classics like Alien and Blade Runner on his resume, we have no doubt he’d bring this prompt to the big screen in truly epic fashion.

Dream cast: Tom Hardy, Alicia Vikander

With Mad Max: Fury Road still fresh on our minds, we’d love to see Hardy wandering through a dystopian desert once more. As for Vikander, she’s one of Tinseltown’s most talented young actresses, and Ex Machina proved that she’s capable of a show-stopping sci-fi performance.